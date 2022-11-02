ISLAMABAD - Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA) announced to
impose immediate ban on poppy cultivation across Afghanistan. “As per the decree of IEA’s
supreme leader, a complete ban
is in effect on poppy cultivation
in the country,” Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, Head of Political
Office of IEA said in a statement
issued from Doha. Quoting the
decree, Shaheen said those
seeds that are not common are
needed as a substitute for Afghan farmers such as soybeans,
saffron, aloe vera, silk and medicinal plants etc that can be
planted instead of poppy and
hemp. Shaheen called upon the
world and international organisations to come forward to help
Afghan farmers in seeds of substitute agricultural produce so
that the world is saved from
heroin and drugs. Afghanistan
is considered a major source of
poppy and hemp, and farmers
used to earn millions of dollars
for selling them to drug dealers
in Asia, who use it for producing heroin and other drugs.