ISLAMABAD - Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA) announced to

impose immediate ban on poppy cultivation across Afghanistan. “As per the decree of IEA’s

supreme leader, a complete ban

is in effect on poppy cultivation

in the country,” Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, Head of Political

Office of IEA said in a statement

issued from Doha. Quoting the

decree, Shaheen said those

seeds that are not common are

needed as a substitute for Afghan farmers such as soybeans,

saffron, aloe vera, silk and medicinal plants etc that can be

planted instead of poppy and

hemp. Shaheen called upon the

world and international organisations to come forward to help

Afghan farmers in seeds of substitute agricultural produce so

that the world is saved from

heroin and drugs. Afghanistan

is considered a major source of

poppy and hemp, and farmers

used to earn millions of dollars

for selling them to drug dealers

in Asia, who use it for producing heroin and other drugs.