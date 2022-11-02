Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence
Authority in its meeting directed the administration to complete the under construction schools
at earliest and expressed satisfaction on the excellent results of Matric and Intermediate. Authority
also passed the budget for the year 2022-23.
The 35th meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools
& Centres of Excellence Authority was held under Vice Chairperson, Ms. Sumera Ahmad (MPA).
Authority member Khadija Umer (MPA), Major
(R) Abdul Rehman Rana, Managing Director of
PDS&CEA and representative from Chief Secretary Punjab, School Education Department, Finance Department, Planning & Development Department and Senior Member of Board of Revenue
were also present. In the meeting the completed
and under construction projects were reviewed.
Vice Chairperson directed the administration
to complete the Daanish Schools at Mankerah, Taunsa and Centres of Excellence at Pir-Mahal and
Chakwal. Authority pass the operational & development budget 2022-23 of Rs.375 million and
Rs.150 million respectively. Honorable members
of the Authority expressed satisfaction on the excellent results of Matric and Intermediate.