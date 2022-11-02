Share:

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence

Authority in its meeting directed the administration to complete the under construction schools

at earliest and expressed satisfaction on the excellent results of Matric and Intermediate. Authority

also passed the budget for the year 2022-23.

The 35th meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools

& Centres of Excellence Authority was held under Vice Chairperson, Ms. Sumera Ahmad (MPA).

Authority member Khadija Umer (MPA), Major

(R) Abdul Rehman Rana, Managing Director of

PDS&CEA and representative from Chief Secretary Punjab, School Education Department, Finance Department, Planning & Development Department and Senior Member of Board of Revenue

were also present. In the meeting the completed

and under construction projects were reviewed.

Vice Chairperson directed the administration

to complete the Daanish Schools at Mankerah, Taunsa and Centres of Excellence at Pir-Mahal and

Chakwal. Authority pass the operational & development budget 2022-23 of Rs.375 million and

Rs.150 million respectively. Honorable members

of the Authority expressed satisfaction on the excellent results of Matric and Intermediate.