ISLAMABAD   -     As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan 

leads a long march towards Islamabad, complaining of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government in pril, the United States continues to reject his narrative. 

Since his ouster, Imran Khan 

has blamed the US for his removal after he had a ‘successful visit’ to Russia just 

hours before Russia invaded 

Ukraine. Rival political parties had moved a no-confidence motion against Khan 

which was the first to be 

passed by the National Assembly in the country’s history. Khan believes the no-confidence motion could never 

have passed if it was not supported by the US government 

which got annoyed over his 

growing closeness with Russia. Yesterday, the US State 

Department once again rejected Imran Khan’s allegations of hatching conspiracy to oust his government. 

Denying any political role of 

the US in Pakistan, US State 

Department spokesperson 

Ned Price said in Washington that, “We have said many 

times that there is no truth in 

these allegations that United States was involved in regime change in Pakistan.” 

Price stressed that Washington valued longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan and 

added, “We won’t let propaganda, misinformation or 

disinformation get in the way 

of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued 

bilateral partnership with Pakistan.” He contended that the 

US always viewed a “prosperous and democratic Pakistan 

as critical to our interests. 

That remains unchanged.” 

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that 

the Pakistani government was 

trying to restore its relations 

with the United States as he 

questioned his predecessor’s 

move to damage relations 

with Washington.