ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan
leads a long march towards Islamabad, complaining of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government in pril, the United States continues to reject his narrative.
Since his ouster, Imran Khan
has blamed the US for his removal after he had a ‘successful visit’ to Russia just
hours before Russia invaded
Ukraine. Rival political parties had moved a no-confidence motion against Khan
which was the first to be
passed by the National Assembly in the country’s history. Khan believes the no-confidence motion could never
have passed if it was not supported by the US government
which got annoyed over his
growing closeness with Russia. Yesterday, the US State
Department once again rejected Imran Khan’s allegations of hatching conspiracy to oust his government.
Denying any political role of
the US in Pakistan, US State
Department spokesperson
Ned Price said in Washington that, “We have said many
times that there is no truth in
these allegations that United States was involved in regime change in Pakistan.”
Price stressed that Washington valued longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan and
added, “We won’t let propaganda, misinformation or
disinformation get in the way
of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued
bilateral partnership with Pakistan.” He contended that the
US always viewed a “prosperous and democratic Pakistan
as critical to our interests.
That remains unchanged.”
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that
the Pakistani government was
trying to restore its relations
with the United States as he
questioned his predecessor’s
move to damage relations
with Washington.