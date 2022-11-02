Share:

ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan

leads a long march towards Islamabad, complaining of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government in pril, the United States continues to reject his narrative.

Since his ouster, Imran Khan

has blamed the US for his removal after he had a ‘successful visit’ to Russia just

hours before Russia invaded

Ukraine. Rival political parties had moved a no-confidence motion against Khan

which was the first to be

passed by the National Assembly in the country’s history. Khan believes the no-confidence motion could never

have passed if it was not supported by the US government

which got annoyed over his

growing closeness with Russia. Yesterday, the US State

Department once again rejected Imran Khan’s allegations of hatching conspiracy to oust his government.

Denying any political role of

the US in Pakistan, US State

Department spokesperson

Ned Price said in Washington that, “We have said many

times that there is no truth in

these allegations that United States was involved in regime change in Pakistan.”

Price stressed that Washington valued longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan and

added, “We won’t let propaganda, misinformation or

disinformation get in the way

of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued

bilateral partnership with Pakistan.” He contended that the

US always viewed a “prosperous and democratic Pakistan

as critical to our interests.

That remains unchanged.”

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that

the Pakistani government was

trying to restore its relations

with the United States as he

questioned his predecessor’s

move to damage relations

with Washington.