ISLAMABAD - The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA)

conducted a two-day

training titled ‘Advancing

Leadership Capacities of

Deans’ for public sector

universities. The HESSA

is being implemented

in collaboration with 16

Pakistani universities

with a focus on strengthening universities’ capacity to deliver marketdriven education and

research to enhance

graduate employability.

The inaugural session

was attended by USAID’s

Director of Education

Office, Ms. Anne Flaker,

USAID’s Senior Education Advisor, Ms. Asima

Rehman and Executive

Director of Higher Education Commission, Dr.

Shaista Sohail. Speaking at the occasion, Dr.

Shaista stressed the importance of continued

investment in higher

education and appreciated USAID’s commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth. She said,

“To improve the quality

of all the service sectors

and government departments across Pakistan,

we need to invest more in

the education sector and

particularly the higher

education. By strengthening our higher education system, we can build

a cadre of expertise and

leadership in the all the

relevant areas.” To effectively lead the various

departments, university

Deans must possess a

variety of skills including excellent critical

thinking ability to understand the needs of

their institution, faculty,

and students and find

practical solutions, particularly for resource

mobilization, visioning,

and fundraising activities. Deans also require

strong interpersonal,

communication, and

leadership skills to interact with all members

of the institution effectively. This training,

facilitated by international experts from the

University of Utah and

the University of Alabama, empowered the

deans to lead the longterm transformation

of their universities by

providing a sustainable

pathway for change

through implementing

latest knowledge and

theories of cha