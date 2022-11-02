ISLAMABAD    -     The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) 

conducted a two-day 

training titled ‘Advancing 

Leadership Capacities of 

Deans’ for public sector 

universities. The HESSA 

is being implemented 

in collaboration with 16 

Pakistani universities 

with a focus on strengthening universities’ capacity to deliver marketdriven education and 

research to enhance 

graduate employability. 

The inaugural session 

was attended by USAID’s 

Director of Education 

Office, Ms. Anne Flaker, 

USAID’s Senior Education Advisor, Ms. Asima 

Rehman and Executive 

Director of Higher Education Commission, Dr. 

Shaista Sohail. Speaking at the occasion, Dr. 

Shaista stressed the importance of continued 

Marriyum says firing on Imran Khan should not be politicized; demands thorough probe into incident

investment in higher 

education and appreciated USAID’s commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth. She said, 

“To improve the quality 

of all the service sectors 

and government departments across Pakistan, 

we need to invest more in 

the education sector and 

particularly the higher 

education. By strengthening our higher education system, we can build 

a cadre of expertise and 

leadership in the all the 

relevant areas.” To effectively lead the various 

departments, university 

Deans must possess a 

variety of skills including excellent critical 

thinking ability to understand the needs of 

their institution, faculty, 

and students and find 

practical solutions, particularly for resource 

mobilization, visioning, 

and fundraising activities. Deans also require 

First winter rain with snowfall expected in country from weekend

strong interpersonal, 

communication, and 

leadership skills to interact with all members 

of the institution effectively. This training, 

facilitated by international experts from the 

University of Utah and 

the University of Alabama, empowered the 

deans to lead the longterm transformation 

of their universities by 

providing a sustainable 

pathway for change 

through implementing 

latest knowledge and 

theories of cha