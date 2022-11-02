ISLAMABAD - The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA)
conducted a two-day
training titled ‘Advancing
Leadership Capacities of
Deans’ for public sector
universities. The HESSA
is being implemented
in collaboration with 16
Pakistani universities
with a focus on strengthening universities’ capacity to deliver marketdriven education and
research to enhance
graduate employability.
The inaugural session
was attended by USAID’s
Director of Education
Office, Ms. Anne Flaker,
USAID’s Senior Education Advisor, Ms. Asima
Rehman and Executive
Director of Higher Education Commission, Dr.
Shaista Sohail. Speaking at the occasion, Dr.
Shaista stressed the importance of continued
investment in higher
education and appreciated USAID’s commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth. She said,
“To improve the quality
of all the service sectors
and government departments across Pakistan,
we need to invest more in
the education sector and
particularly the higher
education. By strengthening our higher education system, we can build
a cadre of expertise and
leadership in the all the
relevant areas.” To effectively lead the various
departments, university
Deans must possess a
variety of skills including excellent critical
thinking ability to understand the needs of
their institution, faculty,
and students and find
practical solutions, particularly for resource
mobilization, visioning,
and fundraising activities. Deans also require
strong interpersonal,
communication, and
leadership skills to interact with all members
of the institution effectively. This training,
facilitated by international experts from the
University of Utah and
the University of Alabama, empowered the
deans to lead the longterm transformation
of their universities by
providing a sustainable
pathway for change
through implementing
latest knowledge and
theories of cha