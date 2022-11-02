Share:

LAHORE-Visa (V: NYSE), the exclusive payment services partner of FIFA, yesterday unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a first-of its-kind hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from five legendary footballers that have been minted into unique NFTs, available now on Crypto.com. Later this month, the Visa Masters of Movement experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar and will allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements. Eligible fans will have the option to mint this digital art into their own NFT in partnership with Crypto.com, the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. “Visa Masters of Movement is a unique recreation of the experience of seeing iconic movements in digital art form. What we want to show is that the Visa network enables fluid and seamless movement of money around the world, just as the best football players move across the pitch,” said Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa. “As the world comes together to celebrate FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Visa is proud to partner with Crypto.com to uplift the local communities by supporting Street Child United. We believe that when everyone is included, everyone wins.”

Akshay Chopra, Vice President and Head of Innovation & Design at Visa Central Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: “Now at the center of payments conversations globally, NFTs have given new impetus for the creator economy, particularly in art and sports. As the region that minted Visa’s first NFT globally, we are delighted that the Masters of Movement NFTs are being launched at our CEMEA Innovation Center, and excited to be able to share this amazing experience with everyone, everywhere.”