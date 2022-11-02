Share:

The first official visit of the Pakistani premier to China is always an instrumental foreign trip, considering that China is our closest ally and the importance of the continuation of Pakistan-China cooperation due to our several joint ventures. Unfortunately, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s first visit to China as head of government comes at a testing time, right when a protest movement has been launched by the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the form of a long march against the federal government.

Fortunately, it appears that the Prime Minister has not let the trials and tribulations of domestic affairs affect the visit, and the trip seems to be headed off in a positive direction so far. The agenda and goals planned out for the dialogue are on track—the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects look to be the main focus but the big question is whether the aim of getting a rollover on $6.3 billion debt appears to be achievable, judging by the positive reactions of the leaders of both countries in the days prior.

The government looked to expedite projects and Chinese investor demands before making this visit which will undoubtedly help any further negotiations. As CPEC continues into its second phase, the benefits of CPEC, as well as timely negotiations, have started to become more apparent. Various leading Chinese companies have invested billions of dollars in different sectors. While CPEC had initially been coming in slow, these developments as the project now progresses indicates how consequential it is to make sure that the investment coming in from China is made to work effectively.

Some previous Chinese companies have complained of slow work and red tape in the past and it is important these factors slowing down business be countered. This approach should be kept up to ensure that CPEC should be profitable for all stakeholders. These visits are therefore essential to ensure that China and Pakistan are on the same page at all stages of this long-term project.