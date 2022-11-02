Share:

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Vice President

Maryam Nawaz Tuesday alleged that Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Chairman Imran Khan was criticising the military establishment to get favour again.

Addressing a press conference in London, Maryam Nawaz

said that every political party

in Pakistan had criticised the

establishment at one point or

another, based on “democratic principles or issues for some

correction or to provide realisation about a mistake”.

She said that such critiques

had a different purpose which

was clear to the nation. However, referring to Imran’s growing

criticism of the establishment

since his ouster, she said: “His

criticism of the establishment is

not due to vision or democratic

or personal principle,” she said,

but only so he could regain their

favour. Maryam called out the

manner of Imran’s criticism as

well, saying that there must be

a “standard of criticism”. “[Soldiers] are the defenders of the

country, not defenders of Bani

Gala or Imran Khan’s government or your loot.”

She castigated Imran for

“grabbing the collars of those in

the day whom he beseeches in

the darkness of night”, adding

that he had stayed silent about

the meeting with the army chief

in the presidency while “giving

sermons about animals and Mir

Jafar and Mir Sadiq” to his supporters until the Inter-Services

Intelligence chief had to come

and reveal the “truth”.

“He doesn’t have answers

about the truth. The nation is

waiting that some answer will

come for the serious allegations

and facts against him but he has

no answer. All [his] focus is on

cursing [opponents].”

Maryam claimed that the people had seen the reality of Imran’s lies, which explained the

low turnout in the PTI’s march

to Islamabad.

She said the long march was

the PTI’s last resort after its attempt to build pressure through

public rallies and secure early

elections failed, alleging that the

actual purpose for the pressure

campaign was the matter of the

next army chief’s appointment

this month.

To a question, Maryam said:

“There is no institution behind this long march, [however], there could be one or two

individuals behind it,” adding

that “some people” — whose

list of crimes and sins was so

long — had made the PTI chief

their last hope and were still

teaching him. Maryam further

alleged that Imran was still

searching for people in the establishment who could continue to support him and the nation was aware of this.

Referring to Imran’s claim that

the establishment had informed

him about cases against his political opponents, Maryam said

that “there is no bigger proof of

[PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif’s innocence than this.”

She also referred to the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) detailed verdict on her appeals

against her conviction in the Avenfield reference which virtually cleared Nawaz Sharif in the

reference by observing that the

accountability court order convicting him, Maryam and sonin-law retired Capt Mohammad

Safdar was “not correct”.

Maryam said that “no case is

left” after the IHC observation

and the PML-N would soon legally take up the matter and

Nawaz would be back among

the people.

Regarding the Toshakhana

reference, Maryam alleged that

another “major scandal” related

to the issue was coming soon.

She alleged that British multinational jeweller Graff had gifted a diamond set that Imran had

paid “Rs20 million for and sold

in Dubai for Rs220m”.

Maryam also said that the PTI

long march not arranged for the

sake of the nation but its purpose is to stop the incumbent

government from appointing

the next army chief.

Speaking during a press conference in London, the PML-N

vice president said that “Khan

should know that the appointment of the army chief is rightfully, constitutionally, and legally the right of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif. And God willing, the process will be carried

out amicably in a good environment.” PM Shehbaz has said

that Khan contacted the government last month for discussing two matters — one of them

being the appointment of the

army chief. However, the premier refused to discuss it with

him, she said.

The PML-N leader said the

“part-time” long march ends

within two hours after it starts,

and it is stuck in Lahore despite

the passage of five days. “And

now, we are hearing reports

that it will take eight to ten

more days to reach Islamabad.”

Maryam said at this pace —

when Khan leaves for the march

after breakfast and leaves for

Lahore for tea in the evening —

his caravan would not reach Islamabad even after a month.

“These were such serious lies

that DG ISI [Director-General of

Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed

Anjum] had to come out and address a press conference.”

Maryam said since it was the

DG ISI who even avoids taking

photos, the nation should understand the seriousness of the

situation.

She also sent condolences to

the family of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem — who was

crushed to death in the line of

duty while climbing down PTI

Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the march — and

said that the incident forced her

to think about the purpose of

PTI’s long march.

She said that the way the PTIled government trampled upon

the economy of the country,

which led to skyrocketing inflation, Khan should not even be

able to utter a word anymore.

“Yet, he has taken out a rally

on the streets of Pakistan,” she

said. Criticising the march further, Maryam said that personnel of the Punjab Police employed to provide security to

Khan greatly outnumbered the

participants of the march.

“Millions of taxpayers’ money

is being spent to provide security to a march which is aimless

and holds no national agenda,”

she said, adding that it certainly needs a criminal-minded person to spend the public’s money so lavishly without having

an iota of remorse. She further

said that the narrative of a conspiracy that Khan built following his ouster has been exposed.

“One after the other, his lies

started unfolding before the

nation which is why the masses are largely indifferent to this

long march,” she said.

The PML-N vice president

added that this long march was

the PTI’s last plan. “Prior to that,

they continued building the narrative of a foreign conspiracy to

mount pressure on the government and spewed many lies.

Maryam added that since

Khan failed to dissolve the incumbent government and

couldn’t ask for a date for the

election, he resorted to this aimless long march.

The PML-N vice president further censured Khan for bragging

about winning the by-elections

and said that “he wins from constituencies which he himself vacates and then sings his own

praise of winning the elections.”

She dared Khan and said that he

should wait for his biggest opponent — PML-N supremo Nawaz

Sharif — who has “not yet been

given a level-playing field”.

“Khan’s actual level will be

exposed on the day Nawaz

will get a chance to step onto

the electoral field,” she maintained, adding that the PML-N

supremo will “Insha Allah return after ridding himself of

all the baseless allegations

Khan levelled against him.”

“And that day is not far away,

because [when my case was

being heard in the court] the

judges clearly said that none of

the allegations against Nawaz

Sharif has been proven on the

basis of which Maryam was

convicted.”