LONDON      -     Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz 

(PML-N) Vice President 

Maryam Nawaz Tuesday alleged that Pakistan

 Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 

Chairman Imran Khan was criticising the military establishment to get favour again.

Addressing a press conference in London, Maryam Nawaz 

said that every political party 

in Pakistan had criticised the 

establishment at one point or 

another, based on “democratic principles or issues for some 

correction or to provide realisation about a mistake”.

She said that such critiques 

had a different purpose which 

was clear to the nation. However, referring to Imran’s growing 

criticism of the establishment 

since his ouster, she said: “His 

criticism of the establishment is 

not due to vision or democratic 

or personal principle,” she said, 

but only so he could regain their 

favour. Maryam called out the 

manner of Imran’s criticism as 

well, saying that there must be 

a “standard of criticism”. “[Soldiers] are the defenders of the 

country, not defenders of Bani 

Gala or Imran Khan’s government or your loot.”

She castigated Imran for 

“grabbing the collars of those in 

the day whom he beseeches in 

the darkness of night”, adding 

that he had stayed silent about 

the meeting with the army chief 

in the presidency while “giving 

sermons about animals and Mir 

Jafar and Mir Sadiq” to his supporters until the Inter-Services 

Intelligence chief had to come 

and reveal the “truth”.

“He doesn’t have answers 

about the truth. The nation is 

waiting that some answer will 

come for the serious allegations 

and facts against him but he has 

no answer. All [his] focus is on 

cursing [opponents].”

Maryam claimed that the people had seen the reality of Imran’s lies, which explained the 

low turnout in the PTI’s march 

to Islamabad.

She said the long march was 

the PTI’s last resort after its attempt to build pressure through 

public rallies and secure early 

elections failed, alleging that the 

actual purpose for the pressure 

campaign was the matter of the 

next army chief’s appointment 

this month.

To a question, Maryam said: 

“There is no institution behind this long march, [however], there could be one or two 

individuals behind it,” adding 

that “some people” — whose 

list of crimes and sins was so 

long — had made the PTI chief 

their last hope and were still 

teaching him. Maryam further 

alleged that Imran was still 

searching for people in the establishment who could continue to support him and the nation was aware of this. 

Referring to Imran’s claim that 

the establishment had informed 

him about cases against his political opponents, Maryam said 

that “there is no bigger proof of 

[PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif’s innocence than this.”

She also referred to the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) detailed verdict on her appeals 

against her conviction in the Avenfield reference which virtually cleared Nawaz Sharif in the 

reference by observing that the 

accountability court order convicting him, Maryam and sonin-law retired Capt Mohammad 

Safdar was “not correct”.

Maryam said that “no case is 

left” after the IHC observation 

and the PML-N would soon legally take up the matter and 

Nawaz would be back among 

the people.

Regarding the Toshakhana 

reference, Maryam alleged that 

another “major scandal” related 

to the issue was coming soon. 

She alleged that British multinational jeweller Graff had gifted a diamond set that Imran had 

paid “Rs20 million for and sold 

in Dubai for Rs220m”.

Maryam also said that the PTI 

long march not arranged for the 

sake of the nation but its purpose is to stop the incumbent 

government from appointing 

the next army chief.

Speaking during a press conference in London, the PML-N 

vice president said that “Khan 

should know that the appointment of the army chief is rightfully, constitutionally, and legally the right of Prime Minister 

Nawaz Sharif. And God willing, the process will be carried 

out amicably in a good environment.” PM Shehbaz has said 

that Khan contacted the government last month for discussing two matters — one of them 

being the appointment of the 

army chief. However, the premier refused to discuss it with 

him, she said.

The PML-N leader said the 

“part-time” long march ends 

within two hours after it starts, 

and it is stuck in Lahore despite 

the passage of five days. “And 

now, we are hearing reports 

that it will take eight to ten 

more days to reach Islamabad.”

Maryam said at this pace — 

when Khan leaves for the march 

after breakfast and leaves for 

Lahore for tea in the evening — 

his caravan would not reach Islamabad even after a month. 

“These were such serious lies 

that DG ISI [Director-General of 

Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed 

Anjum] had to come out and address a press conference.”

Maryam said since it was the 

DG ISI who even avoids taking 

photos, the nation should understand the seriousness of the 

situation.

She also sent condolences to 

the family of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem — who was 

crushed to death in the line of 

duty while climbing down PTI 

Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the march — and 

said that the incident forced her 

to think about the purpose of 

PTI’s long march.

She said that the way the PTIled government trampled upon 

the economy of the country, 

which led to skyrocketing inflation, Khan should not even be 

able to utter a word anymore. 

“Yet, he has taken out a rally 

on the streets of Pakistan,” she 

said. Criticising the march further, Maryam said that personnel of the Punjab Police employed to provide security to 

Khan greatly outnumbered the 

participants of the march. 

“Millions of taxpayers’ money 

is being spent to provide security to a march which is aimless 

and holds no national agenda,” 

she said, adding that it certainly needs a criminal-minded person to spend the public’s money so lavishly without having 

an iota of remorse. She further 

said that the narrative of a conspiracy that Khan built following his ouster has been exposed. 

“One after the other, his lies 

started unfolding before the 

nation which is why the masses are largely indifferent to this 

long march,” she said.

The PML-N vice president 

added that this long march was 

the PTI’s last plan. “Prior to that, 

they continued building the narrative of a foreign conspiracy to 

mount pressure on the government and spewed many lies. 

Maryam added that since 

Khan failed to dissolve the incumbent government and 

couldn’t ask for a date for the 

election, he resorted to this aimless long march.

The PML-N vice president further censured Khan for bragging 

about winning the by-elections 

and said that “he wins from constituencies which he himself vacates and then sings his own 

praise of winning the elections.” 

She dared Khan and said that he 

should wait for his biggest opponent — PML-N supremo Nawaz 

Sharif — who has “not yet been 

given a level-playing field”.

“Khan’s actual level will be 

exposed on the day Nawaz 

will get a chance to step onto 

the electoral field,” she maintained, adding that the PML-N 

supremo will “Insha Allah return after ridding himself of 

all the baseless allegations 

Khan levelled against him.” 

“And that day is not far away, 

because [when my case was 

being heard in the court] the 

judges clearly said that none of 

the allegations against Nawaz 

Sharif has been proven on the 

basis of which Maryam was 

convicted.”