MUZAFFARGARH - District administration has
sealed two illegal medical stores during a special crackdown launched
against quacks and illegal
medical stores across the
district on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner
Kot Addu Amir Mahmood
along with health officers
launched a crackdown
against quacks and illegal
medical stores.The team
sealed two illegal medical stores during a raid at
Nawab Shah road and collected samples of medicines from the stores and
sent to P&SHD department.
Speaking on the occasion,
AC Amir Mahmood said
that a zero tolerance policy
has been launched against
the illegal medical stores
and fake medicines. He said
that quacks and substandard medicines were life
risk for the public and there
would be no compromise
on it, he added. He said that
drug inspectors and health
department officers have
been directed to continue
crackdown without any
discrimination. He said that
strict legal action would be
taken against the people
involved in running illegal
clinics and medical stores.