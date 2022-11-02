Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District administration has

sealed two illegal medical stores during a special crackdown launched

against quacks and illegal

medical stores across the

district on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner

Kot Addu Amir Mahmood

along with health officers

launched a crackdown

against quacks and illegal

medical stores.The team

sealed two illegal medical stores during a raid at

Nawab Shah road and collected samples of medicines from the stores and

sent to P&SHD department.

Speaking on the occasion,

AC Amir Mahmood said

that a zero tolerance policy

has been launched against

the illegal medical stores

and fake medicines. He said

that quacks and substandard medicines were life

risk for the public and there

would be no compromise

on it, he added. He said that

drug inspectors and health

department officers have

been directed to continue

crackdown without any

discrimination. He said that

strict legal action would be

taken against the people

involved in running illegal

clinics and medical stores.