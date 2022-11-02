MUZAFFARGARH   -      District administration has 

sealed two illegal medical stores during a special crackdown launched 

against quacks and illegal 

medical stores across the 

district on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner 

Kot Addu Amir Mahmood 

along with health officers 

launched a crackdown 

against quacks and illegal 

medical stores.The team 

sealed two illegal medical stores during a raid at 

Nawab Shah road and collected samples of medicines from the stores and 

sent to P&SHD department. 

Speaking on the occasion, 

AC Amir Mahmood said 

that a zero tolerance policy 

has been launched against 

the illegal medical stores 

and fake medicines. He said 

that quacks and substandard medicines were life 

risk for the public and there 

would be no compromise 

on it, he added. He said that 

drug inspectors and health 

department officers have 

been directed to continue 

crackdown without any 

discrimination. He said that 

strict legal action would be 

taken against the people 

involved in running illegal 

clinics and medical stores.