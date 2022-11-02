Share:

KARACHI- Federal Health Minister and leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Abdul Qadir Patel has said that Asif Ali Zardari will decide about the political future of chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Imran Khan needs to visit Guddu Hospital in Sindh which guarantees free of cost treatment. Abdul Qadir Patel said that the PTI chairman on one hand refuses to accept Sindh as province and on other hand was giving deadlines of visiting Sindh for protest. The federal minister said that it was Zardari who dragged Imran Khan out of PM House and took him to container.