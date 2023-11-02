1,000 killed, injured, and missing from Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp

Casualties from Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip have risen to 1,000, according to the Health Ministry.

Early Thursday, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said on Facebook that there were "1,000 killed, injured, and missing in the massacres in Jabalia," located in the northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that an Israeli airstrike resulted in "400 casualties, including killed and injured, and the complete destruction of a residential neighborhood in the Jabalia camp."

On Wednesday evening, Israeli fighter jets carried out another raid on the camp, causing extensive damage to dozens of homes.

This week the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.