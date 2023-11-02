11th Inter-School, Inter-College Games roll into action

LAHORE - The 11th Inter-School & Inter- College Games got underway with a grand colourful ceremony held here at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. As many as 8000 male and female students from hundreds of schools and colleges are participating 22 sports disciplines during the 5-day games to be played till November 5.

Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Prof Abdul Mannan of Unique Group of Schools and a large number of teachers, officials and students from hundreds of schools and colleges were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Asif Tufail announced that provin­cial govt will give stipends to talented athletes from different colleges and schools as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi from January 1, 2024.

He said these talented children are the future of our country. “We are quite hopeful that we will be able to find several talented athletes from these students and these shining players will serve the national teams in future,” he added.

Dr Asif also witnessed exciting competitions and performances and distributed trophies among the of­ficials of schools and colleges which emerged on top in the march past. Punjab College, GCU and Akhuwwat College Kasur grabbed top positions among the colleges while American Lycetuff, DPS Model Town and Kings­ton were the top three schools.