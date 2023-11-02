15th PPPA session meeting held

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 15th session of the Executive Committee of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) here Wednesday. The primary agenda consisted of a comprehensive review encompassing 15 key points. During the meeting, the committee approved the initiation of three pivotal projects i.e. establishment of five underground parking facilities in the vicinity of the walled city area, Thokar Niaz Baig to Mohlanwal Canal Road sewerage initiative and the waste recycling project. In addition to the project greenlight, the committee took a significant stride by authorizing the allocation of funds through the Project Development Fund (PDF), marking a pivotal step in advancing these initiatives.