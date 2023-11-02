Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

15th PPPA session meeting held

Agencies
November 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the 15th session of the Executive Committee of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) here Wednesday. The primary agenda consisted of a comprehensive review encompassing 15 key points. During the meeting, the committee approved the initiation of three pivotal projects i.e. establishment of five underground parking facilities in the vicinity of the walled city area, Thokar Niaz Baig to Mohlanwal Canal Road sewerage initiative and the waste recycling project. In addition to the project greenlight, the committee took a significant stride by authorizing the allocation of funds through the Project Development Fund (PDF), marking a pivotal step in advancing these initiatives.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023