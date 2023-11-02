Amir, Asad earn places in Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National Tennis finals 

LAHORE - Amir Mazari and Asad Za­man booked berths in the Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National Tennis Champion­ship 2023 boys U-16 singles final to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club to­morrow (Thursday). In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) beat Aalay Hussain 6-1, 6-2 while Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-3. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Amir Maz­ari beat Aalay Hussain 6-2, 6-2 and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 6-1, 6-3. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat M Shakaib 4-0, 4-0 and Hajra Suhail beat Mus­tafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-2. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Asad Zaman/M Sohaan Noor beat M Sha­heer Khan/Abubakar Khalil 6-2, 6-3. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles quarterfinals, Ayan Shahbaz/M Umar Ali beat Aliyan Ali/M Shakaib 4-2, 4-5, 10-7. In the boys/ girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Ameen Abdullah 4-1, 4-0. Ayan Shahbaz beat Taha Asad 4-1, 5-3, Muaz Shah­baz beat M Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-0, Shahnoor Umer beat M Turab 4-0, 4-0. On Wednes­day (Nov 2, 2023), all the fi­nals will be played. Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, and Mr. Shahid Zaman, Secretary Sports & Youth Af­fairs of Punjab will be the chief guests at the prize dis­tribution ceremony.