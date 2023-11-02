Asif Zardari summoned in Thatta water supply case

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in Thatta Water Supply project. Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and issued notices to the former president and others to appear before the Islamabad bureau on December 18. In January, an accountability court in the federal capital sent back a corruption reference against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).