Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Asif Zardari summoned in Thatta water supply case

Asif Zardari summoned in Thatta water supply case
Agencies
November 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in Thatta Water Supply project. Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and issued notices to the former president and others to appear before the Islamabad bureau on December 18. In January, an accountability court in the federal capital sent back a corruption reference against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023