BAP leaders, others from Balochistan likely to join PML-N

Web Desk
12:59 PM | November 02, 2023
National

 Scores of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders and some other distinguished Baloch leaders will likely to join the PML-N.

Some leaders of the BAP had met former speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq in Quetta, sources said.

“Balochistan leaders have put condition of the arrival of top PML-N leadership for their joining the party,” sources said.

They have demanded, arrival of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz to Quetta.

PML-N Balochistan’s President hosting dinner to the leaders who intending to join the PML-N, sources said.

Sources said that Ayaz Sadiq trying for a telephonic conversation of Baloch leaders with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, it was reported on August 1st that scores of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders were likely to join the PML-N ranks.

The BAP leaders who called on Shehbaz Sharif included than provincial ministers, senators and MPAs.

