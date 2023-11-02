BISP, WB affirm ongoing partnership to support marginalised populations

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the World Bank (WB) have reiterated their commitment to continue working together to strengthen the marginalised segments of society and ensure relief to the poorest of the poor.

A meeting between the BISP chairperson and a high-level World Bank delegation was held here, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

BISP Chairperson Dr Saqib provided the World Bank delegation with a comprehensive overview of BISP’s initiatives, including Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma and National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), and shared insights into the achievements of the programme over the past 15 years.

Discussing the challenges faced by the BISP, Dr Saqib outlined his vision for new initiatives to be adopted by the programme.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring transparency and reassuring needy women that no amount would be deducted from their stipend.

Dr Saqib also proposed the utilisation of the services of more banks to enhance ease during payment disbursement and suggested an increase in the stipend amount.

Dr Saqib also discussed the induction of new poverty graduation programmes focusing on self-reliance of these families, technical education for children, programmes for orphans and widows and the creation of endowment funds for needy families.

He highlighted BISP’s commitment to building a positive image of support, emphasising that it was not a charity, but a programme rooted in solidarity and an expression of love for those in need.

Dr Saqib suggested using religious places like mosques, churches, and temples as community centres to further the welfare of the needy.

Ms Nicole Klingen, who led the WB delegates, commended the concept of the BISP and described it as a great initiative aimed at providing support to marginalised segments of society, particularly women and children.

She also praised the BISP for its impressive 10-day response time during crises such as the floods and COVID-19.

Klingen recognised the BISP as one of the exemplary models in the field of social protection, urging others to learn from BISP’s valuable experiences.

She expressed the World Bank’s commitment to providing continued support to the BISP in future.

Later on, the World Bank delegation visited the One Window Facilitation Centre in G-7, Islamabad, and appreciated the registration process and payment mechanism of the BISP.