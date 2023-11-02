 Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeat 

PARIS- Carlos Al­caraz slipped to a shock de­feat on his return from in­jury on Tuesday at the Paris Masters while Alexander Zverev needed three sets to see off Marton Fucsovics. Spanish world number two Alcaraz, who was making his return to the court fol­lowing injuries to his lower back and left foot, had been given a bye in the first round but had no answer to Rus­sian qualifier Roman Safiul­lin who eased through 6-3, 6-4. “He didn’t surprise me at all because I knew that he has been playing a great level these last few months, beating big guys, reaching finals,” said a disconsolate Alcarez. “I knew that he was going to play a high level.” Roman Safiullin, ranked 45 in the world, cancelled out an early Alcaraz break in the first set and then never looked back as he ran on to claim the opener 6-3. The same scenario then played out in the second set, with Carlos Alcaraz breaking for an early lead only for his opponent to strike back immediately. Having only announced he would play in the tournament last Wednesday, Alcaraz looked far from his sharpest. “I just didn’t feel well, you know, on the court,” he said. “A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to practice.