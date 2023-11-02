Thursday, November 02, 2023
Case response anti-polio drive underway in high-risk areas

November 02, 2023
Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - District Superintendent Vaccination, Health Authority, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Wednesday said that the week-long anti-polio case response campaign, which began in  five high-risk towns of the district successfully concluded.He said that the drive was being carried out in Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi Rural after the presence of poliovirus in  environmental samples. Under the drive, he said, over 440,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 860,885 children would be achieved by November 4.  

He informed that 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area incharges,261 fixed points and 156 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive, adding children were also immunized at 109 transit points in the district.

 

 

