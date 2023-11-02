Thursday, November 02, 2023
China launches Tianhui-5 satellite into orbit

9:00 AM | November 02, 2023
China on Wednesday launched a satellite into orbit to be used for geographical information mapping and other missions.

A modified version of the Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the satellite Tianhui-5 lifted off in the morning from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, the state-run Xinhua News reported.

According to the agency, the satellite has entered its preset orbit and will be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments and other missions.

The launch was the 494th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.

