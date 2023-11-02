CM Naqvi visits Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project site

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of Khalid Butt Chowk underpass, presently under-construction, in Lahore early Wednesday morning and reviewed the progress made on the project so far. The chief minister, on the occasion, shook hands with the labourers working at the project site and also checked the quality of their work. Speaking on the occasion, he said the underpass would be opened for traffic in the mid of the ongoing month. CM Naqvi takes notice of unmanned police checkpoint. The chief minister paid a surprise visit to the Cavalry Ground police checkpoint late Tuesday night and was furious to see that not a single police personnel was present there. He ordered the DIG and SP Cantonment to immediately reach the checkpoint. Meanwhile, Pak Mission Society in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organized a special event to promote environmental conversation to mark the International Climate Action Day. The event aimed to foster discussions on environment protection and safety, with a focus on a memorandum of understanding signed between the Pak Mission Society and the LWMC.During the event, panel discussions were held to deliberate on environmental protection and safety. The panel featured notable figures including EPA Deputy Director Dr Muhammad Younis; EPA Deputy Director Dr Shazia; Secretary Punjab Climate Action Network Dr Saadia Khalid; Head of Media & Communication LWMC Umar Chaudhry; and Community Interface Specialist from LWMC Faizan Elahi Zahoor. Head of Programmes at Pak Mission Society Sunil Gil, Head of Business Development Kahkashan Jabran, Area Manager Javeria Nazir, Project Manager Ahmer Shahzad, all representing Pak Mission Society, attended the event. The event drew a significant number of participants, including officials from the Environment Protection. Authority (EPA), LWMC, and members of the local community. Over 100 members of Green Clubs from various schools were also present.