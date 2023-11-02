Thursday, November 02, 2023
Court orders to confiscate properties of four PTI leaders

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued orders for confiscation of entire properties of four PTI leaders who were declared absconders after their involvement in 9th May incidents.

As per details, PTI leaders Faiz Ullah Kamoka, his brother Kaleem Ullah Kamoka, Asad Muazzam and former MPA Habqooq Gill were involved in 9th May incidents but they were declared absconders due to their disappearance in their cases.

On Wednesday, Special Judge ATC Muhammad Hussain issued orders for confiscation of entire properties of these absconder PTI leaders.

