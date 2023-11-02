Thursday, November 02, 2023
DC Lahore establishes library and reading period to foster students’ reading interest

Newly computer labs will provide better facilities for students, including furniture and internet access

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2023
LAHORE  -   District administration’s practical steps for the promotion of modern education in government schools. According to details, DC Lahore Rafia Haider inaugurated a new computer lab at Government High School Baghbanpura. On this occasion, it was mentioned that under the Chief Secretary School Improvement Plan, the upgradation of computer labs in government schools is in progress. The Deputy Commissioner’s Strategic Reformer Unit has upgraded this lab in collaboration with a social organization. DC Lahore inspected the school’s classrooms, science labs, water filtration plant, and washrooms. Instructions were given to improve sanitation arrangements at the school and to make the canteen fully operational. Additionally, instructions were given to establish a library and reading period to foster the students’ reading interest. Rafa Haider also mentioned that the computer labs will provide better facilities for students, including furniture and internet access. Government schools will introduce students to modern technology through computer labs. The positive use of computers will be a helpful tool for students to learn from different angles.

Inflation and unemployment

