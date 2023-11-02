Delay in Sindh’s development projects matter of concern: Murad Shah

KARACHI-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader former chief minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed serious concerns over delay in development projects of the provinces.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he emphasised that the Election Commission should not selectively permit certain development projects while banning others.

Murad Ali Shah questioned whether caretaker governments should intervene, asserting that injustice was being done. The caretaker administrations should carry out their responsibilities, he urged.

Highlighting PPP’s experience in governance, he pointed out that there have been no complaints from any party.

The former chief minister also mentioned the extensive damage caused by the 2022 floods, which affected 70 percent of the province’s population, causing significant harm to agriculture and the destruction of 21 lakh houses. He stressed the need for further rehabilitation efforts.

He noted that the Geneva conference was made possible through the PPP chairman’s efforts. Sindh was the only province that was fully prepared for the conference. He mentioned continuous communication with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, emphasising their dedication to reaching the people quickly.

Sindh successfully secured more than two billion dollars in funding from the World Bank, Asian Bank, and other sources, Murad disclosed.