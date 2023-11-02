Economic Prudence

In a recent development, the Pakistani government has decided to grant exemptions to the Petroleum Division from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules to expedite the sale of stakes in the Reko Diq Project to Saudi Arabia. While the urgency to meet the December 25th deadline set by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is clear, this move raises legitimate concerns about transparency and due process. By bypassing the established PPRA rules, the government risks undermining the principles of fair competition and accountability in this significant transaction.

Transparency and due process are the cornerstones of any transaction involving the sale of national assets. It ensures that the interests of all stakeholders, including the people of Pakistan, are safeguarded. Rushing a transaction of such magnitude without the required due diligence and adherence to standard procedures may lead to unfavorable outcomes, including undervaluation of the assets and a lack of transparency in the negotiation process. The potential consequences of such haste could be detrimental to the country’s economic interests.

The appointment of RB&A Partners (UAE) as an additional financial advisor is a positive step, but it must be accompanied by a commitment to open, competitive, and accountable procedures. The dilution of shares should be carried out in a manner that ensures equitable distribution among all shareholders, including the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Balochistan, and Barrick Gold.

To maintain the integrity of the sale of Reko Diq Project shares, it is imperative that the government ensures a fair and transparent evaluation process. This should involve a comprehensive assessment of the assets’ value and an open and competitive bidding process. Any shortcuts taken in this crucial transaction may not only affect the credibility of the sale but also compromise Pakistan’s economic well-being.

By following standard procedures and maintaining transparency, the government can build trust, protect national assets, and secure a mutually beneficial outcome for all stakeholders involved. It is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly, as it impacts the economic well-being and future prospects of the nation.