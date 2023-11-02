Emergency services rescue 158228 victims in October

LAHORE - Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, reviewed the operational performance of all districts in a meeting held in rescue headquarters here on Wednesday. Regional Emergency Officers (REOs), District Emergency Officers (DEOs) of Punjab participated via video link and the Administrator ESD, Deputy Director Operations, Provincial Monitoring Officer, heads of the wing, senior officers from the ESD participated in this operational review meeting. All DEOs shared their operational performance of their districts while discussing major emergencies, challenges, case studies, lessons learned and initiatives from their respective districts. Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed that Rescue 1122 rescued 158228 victims while responding to 163292 emergencies across Punjab during the month of October 2023. He said that out of 163292 emergencies, Rescue responded 36854 were road traffic accidents, 104226 medical emergencies, 1512 fire incidents, 3638 crime incidents, 87 drowning incidents, 60 structural collapses, 1022 Animal Rescue and 15893 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He also informed that 331 people died in 36854 RTAs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8328 occurred in Lahore in which 35 people died. Similarly, 2600 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2490 RTCs in Multan, 2043 in Gujranwala.