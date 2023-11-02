Everyone except responsible of May 9 incidents will be interviewed: Rana Sanaullah

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said everyone except responsible of May 9 incidents will be interviewed.

The PMLN Punjab president was speaking in Dunya News’ programme On The Front on Wednesday.

He said no negotiations could be made with the PTI until the party chairman was acquitted in the May 9 incidents and if allegations against him were true he must be punished.

“I have seen zardari very closely during the 16 months of the PDM government. Zardari is a politician who moves as per the opportunities. Zardari will meet Nawaz Sharif if it deems fit to his interests,” Sanaullah said, adding that he believed PMLN and PPP should contest elections as per their own manifestos.

He said he did not think meeting of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif could bring good results.

“If the PPP wins the election its mandate should be respected and there was an opinion in the party trhat Shahbaz Sharif should be chief minister in case the PMLN is given mandate,” he elaborated, adding that wrong impression was being given about the military courts.

While talking about Kulbuhushan Yadav, he said he had given relief to Yadav keeping in view the May 9 incidents.

To a question about a secret meeting of Nawaz Sharif with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, he said there had been no discussion about the meeting of Nawaz Sharif with the president in the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

He said he was not in position to make comments about the secret meeting. However, there was no issues if the president wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif after all he was a president of the country, he concluded.