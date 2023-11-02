The one-of-its-kind precedence set by the Supreme Court in its Faizabad Dharna Case verdict is again in the spotlight, after review petitions filed by multiple political parties and institutions. As the hearing is making some progress, calling on the former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Absar Alam, to appear and submit a response clarifying his accusations of meddling in running news channels during the Faizabad Dharna of 2017, is a bold and right move by the SC.

Any interference or pressuring media goes on to set a very unhealthy and wrong precedent in keeping up democratic values. Media being the fifth pillar of democratic statecraft must stand as an independent institution. PEMRA’s former chief’s allegations of media coverage being manipulated make the Faizabad Dharna situation of 2017 a matter of national importance. Whether or not the media was being pressured must be established clearly and consequent action taken if such interference is proven.

The original verdict itself stands as a democratic precedence that seriously questions the involvement of non-civilian institutions in politics. The apex court’s ongoing seriousness in hearing review petitions demonstrates its efforts to unravel the truth and make it public knowledge. Media holds extreme centrality in pushing public discourse, and for a sit-in that disrupted life and carried within it seeds of violence, the media’s role assumes even more responsibility. The events of 2017 though are long over but this case will make strides in upholding accountability and transparency when it comes to free media.

In today’s world, the way media propaganda works is no more a secret. The Gaza-Israel situation is a big case in point. Our very recent history is also rife with propaganda campaigns run successfully through the media. But this only compromises the integrity of this democratic institution and as the review petitions make a headway, it will be a win if principles of justice find their way through the haze and failures are identified and corrected for the future.