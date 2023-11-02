Thursday, November 02, 2023
Fatima Fertilizer signs agreement with Mastercard to digitise farm input payments in agriculture

November 02, 2023
LAHORE-Fatima Fertilizer, Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturing company, and Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, have signed an agreement aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s agricultural ecosystem by ensuring financial inclusion of farmers. This strategic collaboration will leverage the latest technologies to digitize payment transactions between a nationwide network of thousands of fertilizer dealers and the farmer community.
A fundamental goal of this agreement is to enhance the country’s national food security. By boosting the agricultural sector’s efficiency and productivity, Fatima Fertilizer and Mastercard seek to significantly contribute towards a more secure and stable food supply. This collaboration will also focus on implementing innovative agricultural practices and technologies that can increase the per-acre yield and improve the economic situation of farmers.
Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, expressed her commitment to this endeavor by saying, “Fatima Fertilizer believes in the modernization of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including the financial inclusion of farmers. Our collaboration with Mastercard will harness modern technologies to uplift Pakistani farmers’ social and economic prosperity and position them as key players in safeguarding national food security.”
Arslan Khan, Vice President and Country Business Manager, Pakistan at Mastercard, said, “During its 20-year presence in Pakistan, Mastercard has become a trusted partner to the country’s public and private sector entities in driving financial inclusion and digitizing new payment flows. This agreement with Fatima Fertilizer marks an important step in our efforts to bring 50 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) worldwide into the digital economy by 2025. Together, we will empower smallholder farmers to access vital resources that enable them to step up their role in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: Zero Hunger, while improving lives in their communities.”
This collaboration is a critical milestone in advancing the financial well-being of Pakistani farmers and strengthening the nation’s agricultural supply chain. By introducing digital payment solutions and fostering financial inclusion, Fatima Fertilizer and Mastercard are working together to drive growth, efficiency, and prosperity in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

