Four killed in various incidents of violence in Karachi

KARACHI - At least four people were killed and three others injured in various incidents of violence in different localities of Karachi, police said on Wednesday. According to details, armed robbers gunned down a youth identified as Haseeb over resistance during robbery in Sarjani 7-B. In Pipri Shahnawaz Goth area, a man Gul Muhammad was shot dead over old enmity. Two people died after a Shehzore turned turtle due to over speeding in Gharo Sakro area. Three people were shot injured by robbers over resistance during separate incidents of robberies in Orangi Town, Sarjani Sector B and near Governor House, Karachi. The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.