General Elections on Feb 11, ECP tells court

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally presented the general election schedule across the country before the Supreme Court.

In an official statement, the ECP lawyer ensured the court that all preparations, including the delimitation of constituencies, would be concluded by January 29, 2023, while the general election will take place on February 11 across the country.

To ensure transparency and accuracy, the final lists of candidates will be compiled over a period of 3 to 5 days and is anticipated to be completed on December 5, 2023.

The ECP advocate further clarified its timeline, explaining that January 29, 2023, falls 54 days after the finalization of the candidate lists on December 5.

Earlier to this, the Islamabad Supreme Court (SC) resumed the hearing on the pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah is hearing the pleas.

The petitioners in the case, including the Supreme Court Bar, the PTI and others pleaded that the general elections in the country should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly by the Constitution.

At the outset of the hearing, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) moved a plea to become a respondent in the case through Farooq H. Naek. The plea was accepted by the SC.

PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar in said as per the constitution of Pakistan elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked the plea has now become ‘ineffective’, to which Barrister Ali Zafar said they are talking about basic human rights.

“Now you only want the election date,” CJP asked the PTI lawyer.

Barrister Ali Zafar replied to the top judge in “Yes” and added following the dissolution of assemblies elections are to be held on November 7. Ministry of Law and Justice has said the president cannot announce the date for elections after enforcement of the Election Amendment Act, said.

Upon being asked by CJP Qazi Faez Isa, PTI lawyer said President Arif Alvi sought ECP’s opinion on the election date through a letter.

CJP then asked if has president sought SC’s opinion on the matter. No, he did not, Ali Zafar replied. “What can we do if the President didn’t give the election date? Can we issue notice to him,” the chief justice questioned.

On this point, Justice Minallah asked why the president wrote the letter in September and not on August 15 after the assemblies were dissolved on August 9.