General elections to be held in January: Khwaja Asif

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Khwaja Muhammad Asif, announced on Wednesday that the general elections are scheduled to take place in January next year. Speaking to a private television channel, Asif emphasized the crucial role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in ensuring transparent elections. Asif expressed the PML-N’s full preparedness to participate in the upcoming general elections and expressed optimism about forming the next government with a majority of votes. Touching upon the pressing issue of illegal Afghan immigrants, Asif pointed out that Pakistan is grappling with terrorism stemming from militants operating from Afghan territory. He stressed the need to repatriate all illegal and non-registered Afghan individuals to their home country. Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan families for decades, and Asif urged European nations to accommodate those Afghan individuals who had worked for them. Regarding the plight of innocent Palestinian children and women, Asif called upon the Muslim Ummah to unite and put a stop to Israeli forces’ actions against the innocent people of Palestine. He mentioned the efforts of the Pakistani representative, Munir Akram, at the United Nations forum in raising the voice for the suffering Palestinian population subjected to Israeli attacks on Gaza.