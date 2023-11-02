Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Google pays homage to Farooq Qaiser on 78th birthday with doodle

STAFF REPORT
November 02, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE - Google Doodle celebrated and paid rich tribute on the 78th birthday of famous puppeteer, artist, writer, and voice actor Farooq Qaiser on Wednesday. He’s most known for creating Uncle Sargam, a fictional puppet character that stole the hearts of many children and adults alike, and became a household name throughout the country. Uncle Sargam and his companion, Masi Museebtay, are featured in today’s Doodle artwork. He was born on this day in 1945 in Sialkot. He studied Fine Art at the National College of Arts in Lahore, where he was first introduced to the world of puppetry. While there, he was invited to work on the children’s television programme called Akka Bakkar (1971) as a show writer and puppet maker. Qaiser also attended the University of Bucharest for his bachelor’s in graphic design and the University of Southern California for a master’s in mass communications.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023