Google pays homage to Farooq Qaiser on 78th birthday with doodle

LAHORE - Google Doodle celebrated and paid rich tribute on the 78th birthday of famous puppeteer, artist, writer, and voice actor Farooq Qaiser on Wednesday. He’s most known for creating Uncle Sargam, a fictional puppet character that stole the hearts of many children and adults alike, and became a household name throughout the country. Uncle Sargam and his companion, Masi Museebtay, are featured in today’s Doodle artwork. He was born on this day in 1945 in Sialkot. He studied Fine Art at the National College of Arts in Lahore, where he was first introduced to the world of puppetry. While there, he was invited to work on the children’s television programme called Akka Bakkar (1971) as a show writer and puppet maker. Qaiser also attended the University of Bucharest for his bachelor’s in graphic design and the University of Southern California for a master’s in mass communications.