Thursday, November 02, 2023
Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders: Bugti

Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders: Bugti
Agencies
November 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Wednesday said that the caretaker government would launch a crackdown against the holders of fake Computerized National Identity Cards. Serious action would be taken against those persons who had attained the CNICs and passports through illegal ways, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said the law enforcement agencies were taking action against non-registered and illegal foreigners living in Pakistan since long. “We will welcome foreigners in Pakistan with valid documents,” he added. To a question about incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, he said many illegal Afghan people had been found involved in the terrorist acts and street crimes.

Agencies

