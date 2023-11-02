IBA students hold protest demo to express solidarity with Palestinians

KARACH-Students of Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi held a peaceful demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on account of the recent Israeli atrocities and war crimes being committed against the vulnerable Palestinian civilians including children, women, elderly and the ailing. In the face of the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict, the IBA fraternityunited tonot only condemn the onslaught of the Israeli incursion but also to demand that a peaceful resolution be adopted to end the Palestinian plight. The event was attended by Executive Director IBA, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Registrar IBA, Dr. Asad Ilyas, IBA faculty, staff and students. Recently, a Palestinian solidarity week was also observed at the campus, where fundraising activities, solidarity prayers and various speaker sessions were arranged. The audience were united in their demands for the violation of Palestinian human rights to be brought to an immediate end.