IHC to hear PTI chief's petition on Cipher case judge today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today will take up the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief challenging the appointment of a judge in the Cipher case.

The double bench of the IHC will hear the petition as the court has summoned the senior officer of the ministry of law in personal capacity about implementation of the rules regarding the appointment of the judge.

Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had summoned the officer in the first hearing of the case.

The PTI chief has challenged the appointment of the judge hearing a case under the Official Secret Act.

Earlier, Chief Justice of IHC Aamir Farooq had dismissed the petition and the former premier had filed an intra-court appeal against the appointment of the judge and jail trial notification.



