IMF delegation reaches finance ministry for talks
Web Desk
10:47 AM | November 02, 2023
National

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday reached the Ministry of Finance for talks with the Pakistani economic team.

The IMF delegation will discuss technical issues with Pakistan team regarding release of $710 million tranche.

 According to sources, the mission has been present a report on compliance on targets set by the world donor.

The mission will study the report keeping in view the Standby Arrangement loan programme.

The Pakistani negotiating team will be headed by caretaker Fininace Minister Shamshad Akhtar.

It may be recalled that the IMF mission will stay in Pakistan for 15 days. It will discuss technicalities of the programme for 10 days and hold talks on policy matters for five days.

