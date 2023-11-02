The number of mental health patients is increasing day by day due to the country’s chaotic conditions, anxiety, inflation, and unemployment. People are suffering from mental stress, anxiety, frustration, and irritability. At the Punjab Institute of Mental Health Sciences, the number of patients suffering from depression and related disorders exceeds 800 daily, while other hospitals see numbers ranging from 100 to 150. In 2020, the number of patients suffering from depression was 170,000, and in 2021, this number increased to 200,000. By 2022, it had risen to 250,000. As a result of the recurring waves of inflation unleashed by successive governments, pessimism and despair among the people have grown.
The situation continues to deteriorate day by day, with institutions such as PIA, railways, and steel mills struggling for survival. The rulers seem to lack competence, ability, and integrity. Once again, the government has inflicted a gas price hike on the already inflation-burdened people.
Increasing gas prices by 193% is akin to depriving people of their basic right to survival. The government persists in following the IMF’s recommendations, piling inflationary pressures on the population. The recent sharp hike in gas prices will significantly impact both domestic consumers and the industrial sector. With ever-increasing electricity prices and skyrocketing inflation, business activities in the markets are severely disrupted.
Pakistan’s total debt has now exceeded 64 trillion rupees, with the local debt burden reaching 39,792 billion rupees following a 24% increase. In just one year, the government accumulated a loan of 14,394 billion rupees. The question arises: where is this loan being spent on public welfare projects? The lack of transparency in this regard raises concerns. Instead of burdening the people with inflation, the caretaker government should collaborate with the Election Commission to ensure clean and transparent elections. The ongoing economic crisis in the country can only be resolved through general elections. For 76 years, the country has been plundered by various mafias, including the flour mafia, sugar mafia, land mafia, petrol mafia, LPG mafia, and wheat mafia, while landlords, feudal lords, and capitalists have also had their share in this mismanagement.
MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,
Lahore.