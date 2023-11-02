The number of mental health patients is increasing day by day due to the country’s chaotic conditions, anxiety, inflation, and unemployment. People are suf­fering from mental stress, anxiety, frustration, and irritability. At the Punjab Institute of Mental Health Sciences, the number of patients suffering from depression and re­lated disorders exceeds 800 daily, while other hospitals see numbers ranging from 100 to 150. In 2020, the number of patients suffering from depression was 170,000, and in 2021, this number increased to 200,000. By 2022, it had risen to 250,000. As a result of the recur­ring waves of inflation unleashed by successive governments, pessi­mism and despair among the peo­ple have grown.

The situation continues to de­teriorate day by day, with insti­tutions such as PIA, railways, and steel mills struggling for surviv­al. The rulers seem to lack compe­tence, ability, and integrity. Once again, the government has inflict­ed a gas price hike on the already inflation-burdened people.

Increasing gas prices by 193% is akin to depriving people of their basic right to survival. The govern­ment persists in following the IMF’s recommendations, piling inflation­ary pressures on the population. The recent sharp hike in gas pric­es will significantly impact both do­mestic consumers and the indus­trial sector. With ever-increasing electricity prices and skyrocketing inflation, business activities in the markets are severely disrupted.

Pakistan’s total debt has now ex­ceeded 64 trillion rupees, with the local debt burden reaching 39,792 billion rupees following a 24% in­crease. In just one year, the govern­ment accumulated a loan of 14,394 billion rupees. The question aris­es: where is this loan being spent on public welfare projects? The lack of transparency in this regard raises concerns. Instead of bur­dening the people with inflation, the caretaker government should collaborate with the Election Com­mission to ensure clean and trans­parent elections. The ongoing eco­nomic crisis in the country can only be resolved through general elections. For 76 years, the coun­try has been plundered by vari­ous mafias, including the flour ma­fia, sugar mafia, land mafia, petrol mafia, LPG mafia, and wheat ma­fia, while landlords, feudal lords, and capitalists have also had their share in this mismanagement.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.