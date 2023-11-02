Inflation cools to 26.9 percent in October due to massive cut in oil prices

ISLAMABAD-Inflation has slightly eased to 26.9 percent in October following massive reduction in oil prices in the last month.

Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 31.4 percent in September. However, it has slightly eased to 26.9 percent in the previous month of October this year after the petroleum products prices were reduced twice in a single month, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The federal government had set inflation target of 21.5 percent for the current fiscal year 2023-24. The government had reduced the oil prices in last month, which helped in decline in inflation rate.

According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased to 1.1 percent in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 2 percent in the previous month (September). The CPI inflation (urban) increased by 25.5 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2023. Meanwhile the CPI inflation (rural) has enhanced by 28.9 percent. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 30.85 percent. On a monthly basis, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 24.61 percent in October 2023.

The ministry of finance has projected that it is anticipated that inflation will be better contained compared to the elevated levels observed in the first quarter of FY2024. The projection of inflation is hovering around 27 to 29 percent for October 2023. It stated that the government has slashed the petrol and diesel prices consecutively in two instances, capitalizing on declining global crude rates and a stronger domestic currency. These developments are expected to mitigate the inflationary pressures in the country. Moreover, the subsequent efforts of the subnational governments to implement lower fares of local public and freight transportation, in line with the reduced fuel prices, would further relieve stress on consumer prices.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had already projected inflation to decline significantly in October, owing to downward adjustments in fuel prices, easing prices of some major food commodities, and a favorable base effect. The SBP also reaffirmed its earlier assessment that inflation will decline substantially from the second half of FY24, barring any major adverse developments. The recent uptick and volatile trend in global oil prices, as well as the second-round effects of substantial increase in gas tariffs, pose some upside risk to the inflation outlook. Core inflation is also persisting at elevated levels; it remained around 21 percent during the last four months.

The break-up of inflation of 26.89 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 26.82 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 25.19 percent and 12.82 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 20.5 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 84.62 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 20.64 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 37.14 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 56.34 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 33.06 percent in October 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during October 2023 included onions (38.71 percent), fresh vegetables (17.74 percent), fresh fruits (6.49 percent), eggs (6.05 percent), potatoes (3.72 percent), fish (3.00 percent), condiments and spices (2.87 percent), beans (1.51 percent) and nimco (1.38 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following commodities enhanced: electricity charges (8.29 percent), marriage hall charges (5.43 percent), accommodation services (4.50 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (3.87 percent), drugs and medicines (3.72 percent), education (3.23 percent), Doctor (MBBS) clinic fee (3.02 percent), woolen readymade garments (2.36 percent), therapeutic appliances and equipments (2.33 percent), electrical appliances for personal (1.97 percent), furniture & furnishing (1.96 percent) and woolen cloth (1.89 percent). In urban areas, prices of following items reduced: sugar (10.23 percent), pulse gram (3.71 percent), tomatoes (3.11 percent), mustard oil (2.33 percent), pulse moong (2.05 percent), gur (1.88 percent), wheat flour (1.87 percent), milk fresh (1.73 percent), tea (1.67 percent), wheat (1.66 percent), vegetable ghee (1.61 percent), besan (1.60 percent), pulse masoor (1.59 percent), cooking oil (1.54 percent), gram whole (0.88 percent), wheat products (0.79 percent), pulse mash (0.37 percent) and chicken (0.13 percent).

In rural areas, prices of following commodities increased: onions (33.96 percent), fresh vegetables (21.76 percent), beans (5.14 percent), potatoes (4.23 percent), condiments and spices (3.65 percent), fish (3.63 percent), fresh fruits (3.40 percent), sweetmeat (3.37 percent), eggs (2.84 percent), dry fruits (2.34 percent), butter (2.23 percent), meat (1.93 percent) and readymade food (1.85 percent).