Inflation in Pakistan and its impact on students

I am writing to draw attention to the escalating issue of inflation in Pakistan and its severe impact on students. As prices continue to soar, many students are struggling to af­ford basic necessities, let alone ed­ucational expenses. Textbook costs, stationery, and transportation ex­penses have become burdensome, often forcing students to make dif­ficult choices between their educa­tion and daily needs. This worry­ing trend threatens to hinder the academic aspirations of countless young minds, and intervention is needed to alleviate this financial strain on students and safeguard their educational pursuits.

Many bright minds find them­selves limited by financial con­straints, ultimately diminishing the potential for academic and profes­sional growth. It is imperative that the government and relevant au­thorities take immediate steps to address this issue, ensuring that every aspiring student has an equal opportunity to excel in their educational journey, irrespective of economic circumstances.

UROOJ FATIMA,

Karachi.