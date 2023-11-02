Inflation in Pakistan and its impact on students

I am writing to draw attention to the escalating issue of inflation in Pakistan and its severe impact on students. As prices continue to soar, many students are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone educational expenses. Textbook costs, stationery, and transportation expenses have become burdensome, often forcing students to make difficult choices between their education and daily needs. This worrying trend threatens to hinder the academic aspirations of countless young minds, and intervention is needed to alleviate this financial strain on students and safeguard their educational pursuits.
Many bright minds find themselves limited by financial constraints, ultimately diminishing the potential for academic and professional growth. It is imperative that the government and relevant authorities take immediate steps to address this issue, ensuring that every aspiring student has an equal opportunity to excel in their educational journey, irrespective of economic circumstances.
UROOJ FATIMA,
Karachi.