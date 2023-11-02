Islamabad police arrest 2,923 outlaws so far in 2023

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police City Zone police teams arrested 2,923 outlaws including 295 absconders during the ongoing year involved in a series of heinous crimes and criminal activities and recovered stolen vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a Public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. According to details, the City Zone police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements involved in a series of criminal activities and succeeded in apprehending 2,923 outlaws including 295 absconders during the ongoing year. Police teams also recovered 70 stolen vehicles, 136 stolen motorbikes, 34.92 kilogram hashish, 96 .35 gram heroin, 799 wine bottles, 2,278 liters alcohol, 140 pistols, 01 Kalashnikov, four rifles with ammunition and 15 daggers from their possession.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir, Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained. Also, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 outlaws including three professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

Following these directions the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Aslam Akhtar and recovered 20 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Adnan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Tahseen Ullah Khan involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Younas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Fawad Khan and recovered 620 gram hashish from his possession. Similarly, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Masood Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Humak police team arrested two accused namely Danyal and Zaheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 756 gram heroin from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested three professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

