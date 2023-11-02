Italian ambassador inaugurates Future World School & College

ISLAMABAD-Italian envoy H.E. Andreas Ferrarese and his charming spouse Madame Albana inaugurated the iconic purpose-built Future World School & College at Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi, followed by the celebration of Pakistan Italy Cultural Fusion Festival last day says a press release.

Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal, COO Abid Hussain, Directors and Principal Future World School & College Mr. Kaleem Rajput were present at this auspicious occasion. The Chief Guest Italian Ambassador H.E. Andreas Ferrarese unveiled the Inaugural Plaque.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan is spreading widely nationwide with consistency and academic excellence under the dynamic leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

The Flagship Future World School & College at Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers. It is equipped with latest technology & world class academic setup to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese along with his wife were given a tour of the campus by the Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Executive Director Anna Faisal and Administration, they showed them around the largest private tertiary purpose-built institution in Bahria Town Phase 8, wherein they were shown various departments, classrooms and other facilities including the Library, Gym, Student Lounge, Laboratories, Cafeteria, and world class Auditorium.

Future World School and College, Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi is dedicated to Pakistan and Italy Friendship, and it symbolizes Pakistan Italy Education and Knowledge Corridor. Through this Campus, the passion and commitment of all school going learners, families, teachers, and communities who have devoted their lives to the noble cause of teaching & learning in both countries, and pledge to make Pakistan’s Literacy Landscape an enduring success in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDG’s 2030.

The celebrations commenced marking a great day with the recitation followed by detouring of campus by Ambassador Andreas, and then opening remarks of CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He emphasized the significance of education in change while its ubiquitous impact on global citizenship. His statements mark a true depiction of the modern world, where education walks the talk.

Cultural festivities endured a great furtherance in depicting the culture of both countries where Maria Montessori and Dr. Allama Iqbal,

The Bella Ciao and Kalash-Gilgit cultural transcendence reverberated through the walls of Bahria Town Phase 8. The Four provinces cultural medley enticed the spectator with its nostalgic and patriotic imbibes. The reenactment of Gladiator Theatric performances harbored a complete simulation of Italy and its culture. The food and display of Brands like MG and Cultural promotion of vespas, the entire set up annotated another world.

Italian Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Andreas Ferrarese in his speech expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment for the future of the country. Moreover, he spoke on the fact that Italy and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral, friendly, and economic cooperation since decades and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

In his welcome speech Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, thanked the distinguished teachers, parents, students and guests for gracing the occasion while reflecting on The Millennium Education mission and commitment to bring quality education and to developing the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge, and values within Millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.

With the establishment of Future World School & College at Bahria Town Phase 8 Rawalpindi, The Millennium Education Group has created a unique hub of research, service learning, internship, that infuses experiential and intercultural learning and personally enriching experiences to its students’ portfolios and making them become Millennials that give back to their country.

The staggeringly amazing event ended with the words of Mr. Andreas on his praise and enticement with the event and its festivities. He cited the efforts and inclusion of people like Dr. Faisal Mushtaq as emblematic to inclusive culture, incubating a common curricula, promoting a change and harbingering a mindset of accepting the change for good.