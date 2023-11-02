Thursday, November 02, 2023
Jirgas in Kurram improve situation

November 02, 2023
Peshawar  -   In the past week, multiple jirgas have convened in Kurram district, facilitated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and law enforcement agencies. These gatherings saw participation from regional leaders, government officials, and law enforcement personnel. The collaborative efforts have led to a noticeable improvement in the local situation. The government is actively engaged in restoring normalcy to the region by reopening previously closed roads within the next one to two days, ensuring the delivery of essential supplies such as food and medicine.

In a significant development, a special land commission has been established by the government to address land disputes in the Kurram district, and its work is nearing completion. Despite the disruptive intentions of certain elements, the situation in Kurram is expected to continue its positive trajectory.

Tragically, the ongoing clash between clans has resulted in the loss of 25 lives. However, both parties have agreed to gradually vacate bunkers, signifying a step towards resolution.

The everyday lives of the local populace have been adversely affected by these acts of lawlessness, but the government is steadfast in its commitment to restore normalcy and improve the well-being of the common citizens.

