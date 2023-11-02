KP govt unveils ‘GoBiz Connect’ to promote business activities

Peshawar - In a significant development aimed at bolstering trade and business activities in the region, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unveiled “GoBiz Connect,” an online Government-Business Communication Platform. This innovative platform has been introduced to facilitate improved coordination and communication between the provincial government’s various departments and the business community.

“GoBiz Connect” is poised to serve as an invaluable catalyst for fostering economic growth by fostering cooperation and collaboration between the public and private sectors. Notably, it will function as a powerful tool to monitor government decisions concerning the resolution of issues and complaints raised by the business community and will also provide a channel for considering the business community’s proposals in the formulation of government policies. The inauguration ceremony for this web portal was held at the Chief Minister’s House, with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Muhammad Azam Khan, as the chief guest. Dignitaries in attendance included British High Commissioner Jane Marriot, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr Najeebullah and Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Provincial Team Lead of the Sub National Governance Program Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, along with representatives from the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries, as well as various government officials. It is noteworthy that the technical assistance for the “GoBiz Connect” web portal was provided by the Sub National Governance Program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-UKAID).

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan commended the efforts of the KP IT Board and donor agencies for the successful launch of the portal. He underscored the pivotal role this initiative will play in promoting business activities within the province by directly involving the business community in governmental decisions concerning business and investment opportunities.

Azam Khan emphasized that improving Government and Business Stakeholders Communication will lead to identifying feasible projects at the provincial level, presenting them to the Special Investment and Facilitation Council (SIFC), and ultimately resulting in the economic development of the province and the nation. He noted that the success of this initiative hinges on sound coordination and better integration of all provincial government departments involved in regulatory and business-related functions.

The “GoBiz Connect” web portal is expected to address integration issues effectively and is also slated to integrate with the federal government’s business portal to provide seamless access for foreign investors. Furthermore, Azam Khan called for the proactive involvement of the Economic Development and Investment Promotion Council (EDIPC) and the development of a research and evidence-based investment strategy for the province with input from all stakeholders.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriot expressed optimism about the enduring and amicable relations between the governments of Pakistan and the United Kingdom. She noted that British donor agencies are currently supporting several public welfare projects in various social sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing hope for continued cooperation between the two governments in the future.