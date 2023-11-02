KP minister greets PPC for holding Media Cricket League

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, attended the Media Cricket League as a chief guest at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium, emphasizing the importance of sports in revitalizing journalists’ commitment and vigour in their professional endeavours.

Barrister Kakakhel expressed his belief that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is contingent on engaging in wholesome activities, with sports events playing a pivotal role in this context. He applauded the initiative to organize sports events for journalists, recognizing the profound impact such endeavours have on reinvigorating their spirits and enabling them to discharge their professional duties with renewed zeal.

The caretaker minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Peshawar Press Club and all its members for orchestrating such a commendable endeavour, expressing the hope that similar sports competitions will be organized in addition to cricket.

Barrister Kakakhel conveyed these sentiments while presiding as the chief guest during the match between the teams of Peshawar Press Club and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Information and Public Relations. The event was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jabbar Shah, Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Imran Khan, Director Public Relations Liaqat Amin, President Press Club Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, and senior journalists M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, Shahabuddin, Anila Shaheen, along with officers from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

In an engaging discussion with journalists and officers, the Caretaker Provincial Information Minister emphasized the demanding nature of journalism, often carried out under challenging circumstances and strict deadlines. In such scenarios, the Minister highlighted the therapeutic benefits of engaging in sports activities, serving as a means to alleviate mental stress. President Press Club Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik conveyed his gratitude to Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel for his presence, recognizing the significance of his support in encouraging the players. Before the match, Barrister Kakakhel personally met the cricket team players, initiated the match by batting, and savoured the sporting spectacle on the field.

The Media Cricket League, an annual cricket event for Peshawar journalists, sees 16 diverse journalist teams competing this year, with the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations participating for the first time.