KP police committed to combat terrorism, says IGP

Peshawar - Inspector General (IG) of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Wednesday said that the police committed to end terrorism from country.

Every possible effort to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted, he said.

“The restoration of peace and security is the top priority of the police. The police will utilise all available means and capabilities to safeguard the lives and property of the public,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level police conference at the Range Office in DI Khan. The KP IGP said, “Anti-social elements that aim to spread terrorism and create instability through insurgency in the country are trying to undermine it, and it is our collective responsibility to defeat these attempts.”

“We will give a terror-free country to the coming generations. To counter elements in society who are enemies of peace, we must awaken public awareness and defeat terrorism.”

Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Dera Naseer Mahmood Satti and other relevant officials briefed the IGP in detail regarding the security situation, security matters, and terrorism.

The IGP took an individual review of terrorist incidents in the region and directed the police authorities to monitor the movement of terrorists and take stringent measures to apprehend and eliminate elements that disrupt peace.

“All stakeholders to ensure strict vigilance over the miscreants individuals through public cooperation and focus on all security and public safety matters so that the environment of peace is established, and public trust in the police is maintained,” he urged.

He said decisive actions would be taken to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan said “The establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became possible due to unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the police, security forces and the people of the province. No one will be allowed to sabotage the peace process under any circumstances.”

