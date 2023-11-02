KPCL releases fish stock in Jhelum River to safeguard endangered species

ISLAMABAD - Karot Power Co Ltd. (KPCL) released 5,000 fingerlings of Mahseer fish into River Jhelum to safeguard the endangered species.

The move is part of KPCL’s Biodiversity Management Plan, under which a total of 300,000 Mahseer fingerlings will be released into Jhelum River to restore its population.

The Mahseer fingerlings were transported from Punjab Fisheries department’s hatcheries in Hattian, Attock, Deputy GM CSAIL Aftab Alam told Gwadar Pro. The fish species faces numerous threats to its survival, including habitat destruction and illegal sand mining in the area.

KPCL is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) and operates the 720MWs Karot hydropower plant on Jhelum River, the first hydropower project completed under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).