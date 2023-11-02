Law minister inaugurates Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre

KARACHI-Sindh Law Minister Mohammed Omer Soomro inaugurated the Integration of Sindh Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell with the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre on Wednesday to streamline public grievance matters. The Sindh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing citizen services by integrating the Sindh Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell with the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC). According to a statement, the inauguration ceremony was officiated by the Caretaker Sindh Law Minister, Mohammed Omer Soomro, at the SLACC office at Do Talwar, Clifton Karachi. He was accompanied by officials from the Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell. SLACC, which is Pakistan’s first and only toll-free legal advisory call center, funded by the Sindh government, will now help expedite the resolution of public service and administrative complaints identified during the process of delivering legal advice to the callers, thereby enriching the lives of the people of Sindh.

This strategic integration aims to offer a seamless experience for citizens to address issues they encounter in their daily lives, which can range from complaints about public officials not performing their jobs properly to reporting illegal constructions and drinking water issues in their local areas. On the occasion, Sindh Law Minister remarked that this was a pivotal moment in the Sindh government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance. The integration of the Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell with SLACC empowers citizens further through a more comprehensive platform for both legal advisory services and prompt public grievance redressal. Soomro also expressed his interest in working with the Legal Aid Society to explore more opportunities to provide platforms and avenues of justice for individuals. To officially launch the integrated system, the minister ceremoniously uploaded the first complaint from SLACC onto the integrated portal, paving the way for faster grievance resolution in the future. The occasion was also graced with the presence of Chief Legal Advisor for SLACC, Retired Justice Arif Hussain Khilji, who delivered the welcome note. Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Legal Aid Society (LAS), Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid, emphasized the value of the integration in helping citizens achieve timely support and highlighted the commitment of SLACC advocates in pursuing this initiative with callers