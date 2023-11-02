LESCO detects 201 power pilferers on 54th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 201 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 54th day of the grand antipower theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company submitted FIR applications against 199 electricity thieves, out of which 116 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 15 accused were arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were being brought to justice. On the 54th consecutive day (Nov. 01) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 03 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 196 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 323,205 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.226 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 01 million as detection bill against 5,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Batapur Lahore; Rs 369,560 fine in the form of detection bill against 1,690 to another customer stealing electricity in Bhikhhi Sheikhupura; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 4,965 units to another power thief in Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore; and Rs 200,000 as detection bill against 4,890 units to an electricity thief in Garhi Shahu area. During the 54 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 22,446 power connections and submitted 22,216 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 21,386 FIRs were registered, while 10,961 accused were so far arrested.