LHC orders to give better class to Ejaz Chaudhry in jail

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday ordered to give better class to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in jail. The bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Raheel Kamran, passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by Salma Ejaz, the wife of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. Salma Ejaz approached the court for provision of better class facilities to his husband in jail. She submitted that his husband was an elderly person and entitled for better facilities under the jail rules. It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was on judicial remand in several cases related to May-9 violence.