Thursday, November 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC orders to give better class to Ejaz Chaudhry in jail

LHC orders to give better class to Ejaz Chaudhry in jail
Agencies
November 02, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday ordered to give better class to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in jail. The bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Raheel Kamran, passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by Salma Ejaz, the wife of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. Salma Ejaz approached the court for provision of better class facilities to his husband in jail. She submitted that his husband was an elderly person and entitled for better facilities under the jail rules. It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was on judicial remand in several cases related to May-9 violence.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023