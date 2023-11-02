Thursday, November 02, 2023
Macron calls to strengthen partnerships in Central Asia visit

Agencies
November 02, 2023
International

ASTANA-French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “accelerate cooperation” with Kazakhstan on Wednesday, as part of a visit to boost France’s footprint in Central Asia.
The French leader is on a two-day visit to the resource-rich region, where Russia, China, Turkey and Europe are all jostling for influence.
Macron said the purpose of his trip was to “strengthen ... complement and accelerate” France’s partnership with Kazakhstan during a press conference in the capital Astana.
Central Asia, which has long been under Russian influence and was part of the Soviet Union, is receiving increasing attention from other powers as Moscow is taken up with its war in Ukraine.

Agencies

International

